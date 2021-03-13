AQI stays in poor category

The air quality of Delhi and Gurugram continued to be in the “poor” category on Friday while Noida’s was in the “moderate” level, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
“Expected rainfall is likely to contribute to AQI positively through wet deposition. AQI is likely to improve to moderate category on Saturday. Moderate to poor AQI is forecast for March 14 and 15,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).
The speed of surface-level winds was “high”, which led to dispersion of pollutants. The “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was also “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.
The AQI of Delhi was 218 on Friday, down from 242 on Thursday, as per CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 263 and 199.
