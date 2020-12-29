AQI may turn ‘severe’ on New Year’s Eve

New Delhi

29 December 2020 00:22 IST

Minimum temp. settles at 5.6°C, lower than season’s average

The air quality of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram improved to the “poor” category on Monday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality of the national capital is expected to improve slightly on Tuesday.

However, it is expected to deteriorate on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The AQI is likely to improve to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor category’ for December 29. The AQI is likely to deteriorate thereafter, to the middle-end of the ‘very poor’ category by December 30. Due to the low ventilated condition, the air quality is likely to touch the higher end of ‘very poor’ on December 31 and may touch the severe category for a shorter period on New Year’s Eve,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The minimum temperature on Monday was 5.6 degrees Celsius, which is lower than the season’s average by one degree and the maximum was 20.9 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is predicted to be around 4°C and maximum about 20 °C.

Stubble burning

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality remained low on Monday.

But apart from pollutants, two meteorological factors strongly impact the air quality.

The “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, increased to “moderate” from “low”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

But the speed of surface-level winds remained “low” on Monday, which aided the accumulation of pollutants. Faster surface winds help in the dispersion of pollutants. The speed was predicted to pick up speed.

“Under the influence of approaching western disturbance isolated rainfall and better ventilation condition is likely for the next 48 hours,” SAFAR said.

The AQI of Delhi was 253 on Monday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 226 and 225 respectively.