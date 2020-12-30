AQI may deteriorate to ‘very poor’ today

New Delhi

AQI likely to worsen on last day of year, predicts SAFAR

The air quality of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram was in the “poor” category on Tuesday, said Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The air quality of the national capital is expected to deteriorate to the “very poor” category on Wednesday.

The air quality is likely to be “severe” on Thursday and Friday. “AQI is likely to further deteriorate to the high-end of the ‘very poor’ category on December 31 and due to the low ventilated condition, it is forecast to even touch the ‘severe’ category for a shorter period on New Year’s Eve. Calm local surface wind speed, low ventilated condition is likely to extend for the New Year day and AQI will hover between upper end of ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category,” said government-run monitoring agency, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The minimum temperature on Monday was 3.6 °C, which is lower than the season’s average by three degrees and the maximum was 18.1 °C, which is two notches below the normal, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is predicted to be around 4°C.