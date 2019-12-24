AQI likely to be ‘severe’ in parts of city, may improve by tomorrow

The air quality of Delhi continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday and is predicted to deteriorate to ‘severe’ in parts of Delhi on Tuesday, said government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

“The decrease in surface wind speed, temperature, and increase in moisture have been forecast and these are likely to lead to very dense fog during the next two days. However, an increase in surface wind speed is forecast from December 25. It is likely to improve ventilation and AQI. Further improvement is expected by December 26,” said SAFAR.

On Monday, the average level of PM 2.5 — deadly respirable particles, which is a chief pollutant — was 149.2 ug/m3, more than twice the safe limit of 60ug/m3 as per Indian standards in Delhi and NCR at 9 p.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, the level is almost six times the safe limit (25 ug/m3) set by the World Health Organization.

People are advised to avoid all kinds of outdoor activities, give morning walks a miss, and close windows of rooms. “Stop any activity if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue and consult a doctor,” an advisory by SAFAR stated.

The city’s air quality index on Monday was 327, up from 322 on Sunday, according to the CPCB. According to SAFAR, Tuesday’s top three air pollution hotspots in Delhi are likely to be Jahangirpuri, Vinobapuri and Adarsh Nagar.