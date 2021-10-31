AQI likely to be ‘moderate’

New Delhi

31 October 2021 01:51 IST

Delhi’s air quality continued to be in the “poor” category for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday, as per official data.

The effect of stubble burning has come down and the AQI is expected to improve to ‘moderate’ level on Sunday due to change in wind direction.

“Delhi’s AQI is in the ‘poor’ category and remain so tomorrow and likely to improve to poor/upper end of moderate day after tomorrow due to expected change in wind direction from north-westerly to south-easterly preventing transport of emissions from stubble burning,” government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) said in a statement.

On Saturday, the contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring states to PM2.5, a chief pollutant, in Delhi has increased to 12% and the number of active fires counts in the region jumped to 1,826.

The AQI of Delhi was 268 on Saturday, down from 283 on Friday, as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours and considered the day’s AQI.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.