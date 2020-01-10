AQI inches closer to ‘satisfactory’

The overall air quality of the city was in the lower end of “poor” category on Thursday, only a few notches above “satisfactory” level, according to government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

“The high surface winds and ventilation are likely to continue for the next two days. The AQI is forecast to be at the higher end of poor to lower end of very poor category on Friday,” said SAFAR.

On Thursday, the average level of PM 2.5 — deadly respirable particles — was (78.9 ug/m3) more than the safe limit (60ug/m3) as per Indian standards, in Delhi and NCR at 9 p.m., according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). But the level is more than three times the safe limit (25 ug/m3) set by the WHO.

The city’s AQI on Thursday was 203, down from Wednesday’s 266, according to the 4 p.m. bulletin of the CPCB, which is the average of the last 24 hours.

“The SAFAR model suggests marginal deterioration in air quality and in the “very poor” category by January 11. Further deterioration towards the middle of the “very poor” category is expected by January 12,” SAFAR said.

Friday’s top three air pollution hotspots are likely to be Vinobapuri, Vasundhara and Sahibabad, according to SAFAR.