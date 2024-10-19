A thin layer of smog engulfed the national capital on Saturday as the Air Quality Index dropped to 226, categorized as 'Poor' as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The highest AQI was at the Akshardham and Anand Vihar area at 334 categorized as 'Very Poor', followed by AQI of 253 at AIIMS and surrounding areas.

At India Gate, the AQI dropped to 251, categorised as 'Poor.

A resident, Ashish Kumar Meena said that pollution near Akshardham area had increased a lot in the past two days which had been causing problems to the residents.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The pollution level here has increased a lot in the last two days. It has led to choking in the throat and breathing issues and has also been causing irritation in the eyes. After Diwali, the pollution levels will increase more. The government needs to take steps to control the level of pollution. People who are burning substances in the fire should be imposed with fines. The ones who have respiratory problems must be suffering so much."

Another resident said that the people should use more public transport which would help in reducing the pollution. "People should use more of public transport and try to use carpooling. This would help in reducing the pollution levels in the city," he said.

On October 18, Bharartiya Janata National Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reached the 'Smog Tower' to protest over the same. Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP leader said that Arvind Kejriwal had cheated the people in the national capital in the name of air pollution now their health has been put at risk.

"Today Delhi has become a gas chamber due to blame game politics of the Aam Aadmi Party. They had made big promises that they would make Delhi pollution-free. Look at the condition of Yamuna today and Delhi has become a gas chamber. Aam Aadmi Party bans firecrackers on Diwali but the smog tower on which ₹23 crore was spent has been locked... The way the Aam Aadmi Party has cheated people in the name of pollution and is working to make Delhi the most poisonous and polluted city, this will be exposed," said Mr. Poonawalla.

Toxic foam seen floating on Yamuna River

As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the air quality is deteriorating as winter approaches the national capital. The highest AQI was reported in Wazirpur. The Minister further informed that the concerned authorities have been instructed to find out the local sources behind the deteriorating air quality.

“Winter is coming and the level of air pollution is increasing. The level has reached the poor category in Delhi. There are 13 hotspots in Delhi where AQI has crossed 300 - Wazirpur, Mundka, Rohini, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Dwarka Sector-8, Bawana, Narela, Vivek Vihar, Okhla Phase 2, Punjabi Bagh, Ashok Vihar and RK Puram. The AQI level was highest in Wazirpur...We have instructed the authorities to find out the local sources behind it,” Mr. Rai said in a press conference.