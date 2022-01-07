AQI improves to ‘poor’ level

The Capital’s air quality improved to the ‘poor’ category from ‘very poor’ a day earlier owing to the rain. It is expected to deteriorate again from Sunday, according to official data.

“On January 8, it is likely to rain with high wind speed leading to improvement in AQI due to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting. AQI to be in the lower end of very poor or poor category. From January 9, the AQI is likely to worsen due to gradual decrease in maximum and minimum temperatures as well as wind speed, all contributing to low dispersion of pollutants," Centre-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said in a statement.

The AQI was 258 on Thursday, down from 397 on Wednesday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is the average of the past 24 hours.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe'.