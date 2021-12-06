AQI improves slightly but still ‘very poor’

Pollution panel forms 40 teams to monitor enforcement, compliance of orders

The air quality in the Capital improved sightly but remained in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday.

The AQI forecast shows that due to an increase in wind speed, the air quality is likely to improve further but will remain in the ‘poor’ category on December 6 and 7 and fall to ‘moderate’ category on December 8. The IMD has also forecast clear skies from December 6 with a fall in the minimum temperature by a few notches.

In another development, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that has constituted an enforcement taskforce to rigorously monitor enforcement and compliance of directions/orders issued by it, on Sunday, said that it had constituted 40 flying squads/ inspection teams for intensive field-level incognito checks at industrial units, construction and demolition sites commercial/residential units and air pollution hotspots.

140 sites inspected

“Till Saturday, more than 140 sites were inspected by the flying squads and based on the reports furnished by them, serious violations by various units are being identified for strict actions, including closure. Suitable actions against other non-conforming units is also being initiated,” the CAQM said.

It added that it is holding exhaustive review meetings daily with the 40 inspection teams/ flying squads continuously supervising and rigorously monitoring enforcement and compliance of statutory directions issued by the commission to improve the air quality of Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM said it has also advised the respective implementing agencies, including the State Government authorities, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) to continue to ensure compliance and strict implementation of the directions and submit their daily action taken-report to the enforcement taskforce on a daily basis.

The CAQM on Friday had ordered shutting of educational institutions, allowing only online mode of education. It had also directed that industrial operations and processes in NCR, not running on piped natural gas or other cleaner fuels, be allowed to operate only up to eight hours a day from Monday to Friday and shall not be allowed to run on weekends.

It had also ordered that all industries in NCR, still using unapproved fuels, be closed by the respective Governments with immediate effect and a strict ban on use of diesel generators, except for emergency services.