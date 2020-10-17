AQI improves in Delhi, neighbouring States

The air quality is expected to improve in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, said government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

New Delhi

17 October 2020 00:15 IST

Rai asks DPCC to impose ₹1 cr. fine on North civic body for burning garbage

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida improved to the “poor” category on Friday from “very poor” a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality is expected to improve in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, said government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was 239 and the values for Gurugram and Noida were 216 and 247 respectively, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin on Friday, which is an average of the past 24 hours. All the values are in the “orange” category and it can cause “breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure”, said CPCB.

Marginal improvement in surface wind speed has led to improved ventilation and AQI in Delhi. “Low surface winds are expected on Friday and AQI is likely to stay in higher-end poor to the lower end of very poor for Saturday. Marginal improvement in surface winds is expected by 17th October and poor AQI is forecast. Air quality is forecast to further improve to lower end of poor category by 18th October,” SAFAR said.

The contribution of stubble burning to the PM2.5, a chief pollutant, is estimated to be around 18% in Delhi.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said he has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a fine of ₹1 crore on the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for inaction against garbage burning on a side of a main road in Kirari.

Mr. Rai said the situation of air pollution in Delhi is gradually getting serious, despite this, various agencies are not serious about strictly following the government guidelines.

“Today [Friday] during my inspection, I found garbage burning beside the main road of Baba Vidya Pati Marg. The garbage was burning from the morning, but the North MCD officials have not taken any action. Any such burning is completely prohibited in Delhi now. We will not tolerate such inaction, therefore, I have directed the DPCC to impose a penalty of ₹1 crore against the North civic body. The way we found the inaction of the civic body, which is unacceptable and that’s why the penalty should be imposed against it,” Mr. Rai said.