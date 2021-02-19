AQI expected to be ‘very poor’ today

The air quality of Delhi and Noida continued to be in ‘very poor’ category and Gurugram’s in ‘poor’ category on Thursday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
Air pollution of ‘very poor’ level can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, as per the CPCB. The AQI (Air Quality Index) of Delhi is expected to remain at the same level on Friday.
“Surface winds are low and forecast to stay low today [Friday] and tomorrow [Saturday]. Low ventilation is likely to influence the AQI negatively. The AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate and stay within the middle end of ‘very poor’ category on February 19. The AQI is likely to improve on February 20 and 21,” said a statement by government-run monitoring agency, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
The speed of surface-level winds was “low”, which led to accumulation of pollutants near the surface.
Also, the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.
The AQI of Delhi was 302 on Thursday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 296 and 315.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
