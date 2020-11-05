AQI deteriorates, remains in ‘very poor’ category

NEW DELHI

Stubble fire count in neighbouring areas dips marginally

Smog engulfed the Capital as the air quality deteriorated but remained in the “very poor” category on Wednesday. The 24-hour average air quality was 343, based on data from 35 monitoring stations of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI was 302 on Tuesday and had been 295 on Monday, which was in the “poor” category. Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad were also in the “very poor” category. Only Gurugram settled in the “poor” category. By evening, several monitoring stations in the Capital were in the “severe” category.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, said that the air quality is likely to deteriorate further on November 5 and November 6. It will be on the higher side of “very poor” category as a shift of wind direction for a limited period may bring a plume of smoke to the Capital as upper wind speed is highly favourable.

“This shift in wind is is likely to increase the share of stubble-related intrusion by November 5, which touched a minimum level in the morning on Wednesday,” SAFAR said.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’,201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

“The SAFAR synergised stubble fire counts over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and neighbouring areas have marginally decreased, but is still significant and stood at 1,949 on Tuesday. However, the boundary layer wind direction is not favourable [South-westerly today morning] for efficient direct fire-related transport; stubble burning share in PM2.5 in Delhi’s air is estimated as 5% for Wednesday,” the SAFAR bulletin said.