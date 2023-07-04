April-June property tax mop-up rises 40% to ₹1,100 crore: Delhi Mayor

July 04, 2023 02:58 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - New Delhi

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) collected over ₹1,100 crore in property tax during this April-June quarter, a 40% rise over the collection in the same period last fiscal.

The hike comes after the civic body in April implemented the recommendations of the fifth Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC-5). While this did not change the entire tax schedule, an MCD official said it led to a higher mop-up from some categories of property owners. The tax collected during April-June in fiscal 2021-22 was ₹695 crore and ₹540 crore in 2020-21.

Ms. Oberoi said the higher collection this fiscal reflected “the faith that people have in the honesty of the Aam Aadmi Party’s governance”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh said the rise was due to higher tax rates. “AAP has imposed additional tax burden on the citizens by raising all the factors including occupancy factor, age factor and increased the property tax by 10-20%. It also reduced the rebate given for depositing advance property tax from 15% to 10%,” the Bharatiya Janata Party councillor added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “People were earlier afraid of paying taxes during the BJP rule as they thought their money would be stolen. But now more citizens voluntarily paid taxes after AAP came to power.”

Meanwhile, another MCD official said that salaries of the civic body’s teachers as well as group A and B employees, including senior officials and doctors, have been due for two months.

In response, AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that salaries of all MCD employees would be released by next week. He added that teachers’ salaries will also be released shortly as the Delhi government will soon launch an education fund.

“The BJP, during its 15-year tenure in the MCD, failed to address critical issues like pending salaries of employees, lack of medical supplies and treatment in hospitals, due to its rampant corruption. The salaries of the MCD staff would be pending for 8-10 months in many cases,” Mr. Pathak said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.