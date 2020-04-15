Approval to use plasma enrichment technique

Delhi has been given the go-ahead to use plasma enrichment technique on a trial basis to save the lives of critical COVID-19 patients, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was told at a review meeting on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain among others were part of the meeting, chaired by L-G, which was conducted via videoconference.

During the videoconference with health teams, Raj Niwas said, Mr. Baijal stressed on the requirement of a strong communication network between all hospitals and the Health Department.

The Health Department presented the patient management system and requested in-charges of all hospitals to update it daily so that correct data is collected and a clear picture emerges, enabling decision makers to swiftly plan resources for emerging scenarios.

Dr. S.K. Sarin, Director, ILBS informed that the Delhi government has got approval to use convalescent plasma technique on trial basis to save the life of serious patients.

“The Delhi government will be deploying it as per the protocol of MoHWF,” Raj Niwas stated.

Secretary, Health informed that sufficient PPEs were being procured; 1.5 lakh such kits have been ordered and the supply of 3,500 is being secured per day. A tender has also been finalised for 2 lakh more kits. An order has also been issued for 5 lakh N95 masks and the supply of 25,000 of these per week for front-line health workers and health professionals.

”The L-G directed that guidelines be strictly adhered to for hospitals to avoid overcrowding. He also instructed the Health Department to follow all protocols of MoHFW, while dealing with COVID-19 cases... he also directed all COVID-19 designated hospitals to plan for additional health infrastructure and medical professionals considering all possible scenarios,” Raj Niwas said.

According to Raj Niwas, the L-G further directed the Health Department to focus on precautionary measures for healthcare professionals, provide all required PPEs, self-care, training and ensure their safety and security. He also reviewed the enforcement of the lockdown and directed that concerted efforts be made to ensure that all directions of the Government of India are followed.

”District officials should ensure that no congregation of people is allowed in their respective jurisdiction...The L-G stressed on adequate publicity to dispel any rumour-mongering and close coordination with neighbouring States. Our focus is to ensure compliance of lockdown to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 while maintaining supply of essential services,” Raj Niwas also said.