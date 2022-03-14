Approach SHO for re-opening of Markaz: HC to Waqf Board

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi Waqf Board to seek permission from the SHO of the local police station to re-open three floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz to enable devotees to offer prayers during Shab-e-Baraat and Ramzan.

While one floor of the Markaz has already been opened to the devotees, with some conditions, the Delhi Waqf board wanted the court to also direct authorities to open three other floors of the Markaz, which have been locked since March 2020 after several people who attended a religious congregation there contracted COVID-19.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri took note of the statement of the Delhi Waqf Board’s counsel that requisite application will be made to the SHO of Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station immediately.

The High Court was hearing an application by the Delhi Waqf Board seeking to open the mosque in view of Shab-e-Barat and Ramzan that are scheduled in March and April respectively.

In its application, the board said that last year during these two occasions — Shab-e-Barat and Ramzan, the High Court had permitted prayers in the mosque.

The board, in its application, also said that the current strain of COVID-19, Omicron, was not as severe and fatal as the Delta variant, and as the conditions have improved — physical hearings of all courts have resumed, schools, clubs, bars, and markets have also reopened — therefore, there is no impediment to direct reopening of this waqf property.

The Centre, in its recent affidavit, has opposed fully re-opening the Nizamuddin Markaz and stated that a few people may be allowed to offer prayers on the upcoming religious occasions.