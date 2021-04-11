Approach authorities in groundwater case, NGT tells petitioner

NEW DELHI

11 April 2021 00:35 IST

Plea sought injunction against illegal withdrawal of groundwater by hotels in Paharganj

Following a plea seeking an injunction against illegal withdrawal of groundwater by 536 hotels operating in Paharganj, the National Green Tribunal, headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, has directed the petitioner to approach the sub-divisional magistrates or authorities concerned, including the Delhi Chief Secretary who was asked to enforce and oversee compliance of norms.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Since the present application on multiple causes of action is not permissible as per statutory procedural rules, we permit the applicant to move the SDMs or other authorities concerned and the Chief Secretary of Delhi, who have to enforce or oversee the compliance of norms on the subject.”

The Bench further added, “Regulation requires that such extraction is allowed ensuring replenishment and that groundwater table does not get depleted. The tribunal having already adjudicated upon the question of law, the matter is only of execution which issue needs to be looked into by the statutory authorities concerned in accordance with law.”

Advertising

Advertising

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner, Varun, who sought an injunction against illegal withdrawal of groundwater by hotels in Paharganj.