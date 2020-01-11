Apprise voters about achievements of Modi govt., Nadda tells party workers

BJP national working president J.P. Nadda on Friday asked party workers to apprise voters about the achievements and policies of the Narendra Modi government framed for changing the “present and future of Delhi” in order to dislodge the “negative AAP” government from the city.

Mr. Nadda, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Union Minister and MP Dr. Harsh Vardhan and senior leaders from the party’s State unit addressed a meeting where representatives from the five Assembly Constituencies of Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Sadar, Timarpur and Burari were present.

“BJP is the only political party which has a large number of dedicated workers and it will register a victory in the Delhi poll. You have to apprise the voters about the achievements and policies of Modi government framed for changing the present and future of Delhi,” Mr. Nadda said.

He added that the Centre has done all such works for the people of Delhi, which has not been possible by the AAP government till date.

“The BJP workers have to give the message of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas to every household,” he said.

Mr. Tiwari said “all the political parties had been doing politics” in the name of regularising unauthorized colonies. “Previously, the Congress misled the people for 15 years and after that AAP for 5 years but in his second tenure, the Narendra Modi government made a historic decision of regularising unauthorized colonies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Vijender Guptaaccused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “withholding the ration” being provided to the poor residents of the city by the Centre.

“The Kejriwal government has always deprived the poor residents of Delhi of the welfare schemes of the Centre...whether it is to give houses to poor or food grains. Kejriwal government allowed the Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Household Scheme to be implemented in some way but still deprived poor of its benefits,” he alleged.