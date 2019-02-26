Appointment of notaries: govt pulled up for delay

The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the city government for delaying the appointment of notaries due to which the people were suffering as they were not able to avail of facilities for which notarised affidavits were required.

A Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V.K. Rao directed the Delhi government to notify the notaries who have been approved for appointment within 10 days, failing which coercive action would be taken by the court against the officials concerned.

The High Court listed the case for further hearing on March 14.

Its direction came on a plea claiming that after the expiry of the tenure of the notaries in December 2016, no steps were taken by the Delhi government for further appointments. It was told that the notification was approved by the Delhi government’s Law Minister and was awaiting the approval of the Lieutenant-Governor

Notaries are persons licensed by the government to witness signatures on documents.

The High Court had in February last year directed the government to take prompt steps to rectify the problem.