Appointment of nine JNU centre heads by VC without authority: Delhi HC

New Delhi

04 November 2021 01:52 IST

The Delhi High Court has directed the heads of nine Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) centres against taking any ‘major decisions’, saying their appointment by the Vice Chancellor was prima facie without authority.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Talwant Singh said, “The statute confers the power of appointment on the executive council.”

“Vice Chancellor is not vested with the power to appoint chairpersons of centres/special centres...Thus, clearly the appointment of chairpersons of centres/special centres by respondent no.2 (Vice Chancellor) is, as is evident at this stage, prima facie, without authority,” the High Court said.

The High Court’s order came while hearing an appeal against a single-judge order which had refused to stay the appointments on a petition by professor Atul Sood.

The High Court said it is “cognisant of the fact that the centres/special centres need chairpersons for effective functioning”.

It requested the single-judge Bench, which was hearing the challenge to the appointments, to advance the hearing on the petition.

“Pending decision in the writ petition, the nine (9) chairpersons, who have been appointed.. (as stated in) minutes of the 296th meeting of the executive council, will not take any major decisions, including functions relating to convening of selection committees and/or carrying out selection(s), concerning the centres/special centres,” the High Court said in its October 26 order.

JNU counsel Monika Arora said that the power to appoint chairpersons to various centres is exercised by the Vice Chancellor from time to time, which is subsequently ratified by the executive council.

Ms. Arora said that the single-judge Bench had indicated that he would examine the aspect as to whether the Vice-Chancellor could at all initiate the process of appointment of chairpersons to various centres/special centres, under the provisions of the JNU statute.