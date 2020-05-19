Appoint nodal officers for distribution of workers’ aid: Rai

New Delhi

19 May 2020 23:35 IST

Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday directed to appoint nodal officers within two days to aid the distribution of ₹5,000 to construction workers.

The decision was taken at a videoconference meeting attended by the Minister in which officials of different departments were present.

“It was stated by the Minister to furnish the name and contact number of nodal officers within two days... The nodal officer will disseminate the information regarding the relief of ₹5,000 during COVID-19, registration of construction labourers and various types of welfare schemes and benefits so that lack of trust and fear among the construction workers can be removed,” an official statement said.

