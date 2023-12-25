GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Appoint DJB members within week, Atishi tells Delhi Chief Secy.

Minister says several projects in standstill as technical nod can only be given by these officials

December 25, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Delhi Water Minister that the appointments have been pending since mid-October. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday directed the Chief Secretary to ensure within a week that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has full-time members in charge of water, drainage and finance matters.

The posts are held by senior officials in the board.

In a communication to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Ms. Atishi said the appointment of water and drainage members has been lying pending since mid-October, bringing several projects to a standstill as technical approvals can only be given by these officials.

She said the files regarding the issue have been shuttling from one office to another, while the Ministers concerned have been supplied with no information over it, stating that it is a “services matter and therefore outside the purview of the elected government”.

“The Chief Secretary is directed to coordinate among the DJB, Urban Development and Services Departments to ensure that full-time members are appointed to the posts within seven working days,” she wrote.

