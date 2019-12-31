Appoint Claims Commissioner, Delhi Police writes to High Court

The Delhi police have written a letter to the High Court to appoint a Claims Commissioner to estimate the damages and investigate liability of public property damaged during the anti-citizenship protest in the national capital, said a police officer on Monday.

In the letter, the Delhi police mentioned that there has been several instances of arson and riot in the national capital during the recent protest against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During these protests, there has been massive and extensive damage to public property, including public transportation, causing huge loss to the government exchequer. It is to further mention that ten criminal cases have already been registered and several persons arrested in connection with this.

In the letter, there was a reference to the 2007 judgment of the Supreme Court, which said damage to public and private property must be recovered from perpetrators.

SC guidelines

As per the SC guidelines, there should be assessment of damages to public and private property, damages causing injury or death to a person or persons and cost of the actions by the authorities and police to take preventive and other action. The Claims Commissioner will make a report to the High Court or Supreme Court which will determine the liability after hearing the parties.

“It is requested that necessary orders may kindly be issued for appointment of a Claims Commissioner to estimate the damages and investigate liability in the interest of justice,” the letter reads.

The Claims Commissioner will further seek the estimate of damages from civic agency concerned and prepare a report, said a police officer.

DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the 10 FIRs registered in cases related to violence. If required or any fresh compliant comes, then they will register more FIRs.

“We have started the probe and will request people to come forward if they have any evidence or any information related to people involved in violence,” said Mr. Tirkey.

Around 40 people have been arrested so far in cases related to violence.