Appoint civil defence volunteers as home guards for deployment as bus marshals: CM to Gahlot

October 28, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked his Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to appoint civil defence volunteers as home guards and depute them as marshals in public buses in Delhi. The direction came following Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena’s approval to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers working as bus marshals with effect from November 1 this year.

In a letter to Mr. Gahlot, the CM said “legal objection” has been raised over the continuation of civil defence volunteers as bus marshals and that they cannot be engaged in regular duties. “They can be called only during a disaster. Therefore, it has been suggested that home guards be appointed as bus marshals instead of civil defence volunteers,” said the note.

‘L-G suggested’

“I have separately requested the L-G and proposed that civil defence volunteers should be continued as bus marshals till an adequate number of home guards are appointed in their place. If the bus marshals are suddenly removed, it will not be good for the safety of women commuters,” the note read.

Since the existing civil defence volunteers who are working as bus marshals have the required experience, a plan should be developed to appoint them as home guards and continue them as bus marshals, the CM said.

Raj Niwas officials, however, said it was the L-G who, while approving the CM’s proposal to terminate the services of all existing civil defence volunteers, raised concerns about the loss of livelihood and directed the CM that those who lose their jobs in the process be considered for appointment as home guards.

The L-G recently approved the appointment of about 10,000 home guards. He has also flagged issues of pending salaries of civil defence volunteers, the Raj Niwas officials added.

The bus marshals have been protesting for months over pending wages. Earlier in the day, they launched an indefinite sit-in outside the Secretariat, demanding payment of wages pending for over five months.