Apply ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme: BJP

New Delhi

23 June 2021 23:16 IST

‘Why Central govt. schemes are not implemented in the Capital?’

The BJP on Wednesday demanded the Delhi government to fully implement the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme in the Capital. It accused the government of lying about its provisions to the people to score political brownie points.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri questioned why none of the Central government’s welfare schemes had been implemented in Delhi, depriving citizens of their benefits.

‘Betrayal of Delhiites’

“The Kejriwal government has betrayed Delhiites not only on the issue of ration but on vaccines, medicines and oxygen as well. It does not seem to be bothered even about court directives and continues to tell one lie after another,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said there were 60 lakh people in Delhi without ration cards despite having applied for these a long time ago.

“If the Kejriwal government wants to give free ration to poor, they can always buy it from the Food Corporation of India. The Central government distributes ration across the country through an electronic system but Delhi is the only State where it is not in force because of pressure from the ration mafia,” Mr. Tiwari alleged.