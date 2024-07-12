GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Applications of Delhi riots accused seeking probe status malafide: police

Updated - July 12, 2024 09:47 am IST

Published - July 12, 2024 09:05 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Delhi Police on Thursday, July 11, 20234 said the applications filed by some of the accused in the Delhi riots case seeking to know the status of the probe were “malafide”, and “filed with a clear intent to delay the trial”. The Sessions court was hearing applications filed by accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Meeran Haider and Athar Khan.

“There is no legal provision for granting relief and these pleas had been filed with clear intent to delay the trial,” said Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad.

The court has posted the matter for August 8.

