Application process closes for DU undergraduate admission

July 27, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi University on Wednesday closed both phases of its undergraduate admission application process and said it will declare the first round allocation list on August 1.

For about 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer, more than three lakh candidates registered this year on DU’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal in the first phase.

Of these, around 2.45 lakh candidates paid the application fee and nearly two lakh applicants filled in their college and programme preferences in the second phase.

An official said that BCom emerged as the most sought-after programme by students, followed by BCom (Hons) and BA (English).

The university stated that on Saturday, it will declare a simulated list to give candidates a realistic picture of what seat they will be able to secure, following which students will be given a window to change the order of their college and programme preferences.

The college with the highest number of applicants was Kirori Mal College, followed by Hindu College and Hansraj College.

A breakup of applicants based on their State showed that next to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had the most admission seekers, followed by Bihar.

The second and third allocation lists are scheduled to be released on August 10 and August 22, respectively.

Earlier, DU had announced that the academic session 2023-24 for undergraduate students will start on August 16.