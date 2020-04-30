Application date for JNU exam extended

The last date for submitting applications for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance examination has been extended to May 15. Earlier, it was April 30.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the online entrance examination for the university, said: “Due to the prevailing difficult circumstances, the NTA has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the JNUEE 2020 entrance examinations to May 15.” It, however, did not mention when the examination scheduled for mid-May was likely to be conducted.

On Thursday, the university conducted a webinar on how to keep the teaching-learning process going smoothly during COVID-19 pandemic. “It is important that teachers learn how to use digital platforms. Post-COVID-19 too, digital platforms are going to be important. Time has come to decide which part of education can be online and which can be in the class room. Online education is going to bring more flexibility and greater access to education,” said JNU V-C M. Jagadesh Kumar. He also welcomed the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of COVID-19. “These guidelines emphasise the need to follow the measures taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 while making sure that the educational processes continue by an effective use of various available technological options,” the V-C added.

He said it makes sense to reschedule the academic calendar 2019- 2020 because after the lockdown is lifted, it will take some time for the students to complete their examinations and move on to the next academic session.