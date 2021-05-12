Appeal to appoint kin of deceased DU employees

NEW DELHI

‘Hire them on priority basis to mitigate financial and mental agony’

A group of Delhi University professors, who are also members of the academic and executive councils, has written to DU Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi asking the administration to grant appointments to family members of those who have lost their lives during the pandemic, to mitigate financial distress.

In the letter to the V-C, the academics said: “The University of Delhi has lost many promising teaching and non-teaching staff members, some of them were sole bread earners in their families. The kin and family members of the deceased employees must be hired on priority basis so as to mitigate financial and mental agony that they are facing owing to the loss of their dear one to the virus.”

Referring to relevant orders which permit the hiring of family members on compassionate grounds, the letter further added: “[The scheme] to grant appointment on compassionate grounds to a dependent family member of a government servant dying in harness or who is retired on medical grounds… the main objective of the scheme is to relieve the families of such government servants from the financial destitution and to help them get over the emergency.”

EC member Seema Das, in the letter said, “The pandemic is raging the entire world with ruinous effects on the life and livings on whole humanity. The University of Delhi is not immune to the invisible enemy and unfortunately many teaching and non-teaching employees of the university have lost their lives while in service, to this infection.”