Any little help means a lot to us, say riot victims at relief camp

Following heavy rain, which lashed the city for two days, folding beds have been provided to the victims of the Delhi riots who have sought refuge at the Idgah relief camp in Mustafabad.

Not having to spend another night on drenched mattresses is a welcome change, said many of the people who were displaced by violence in north-east Delhi in the last week of Febraury.

“The first night was really bad. All the blankets and mattresses got wet due to heavy rain. It felt like our shelter was snatched for the second time in a week. However, now we have been provided with the folding beds,” said 35-year-old Aleena, a resident of Shiv Vihar.

After the camp was flooded, the Delhi government sent the folding beds on Friday night.

Stating that “any little help” at this point is beneficial to them, Aleena added: “We have been completely stripped off all our belongings. Staying in camps is definitely not the most convenient thing. The beds are also literally attached to each other and there is not much space for movement. But at least we have food and a cover over our heads. We are not really in a state to complain right now. Any little help means a lot to us.”

The Delhi government, in a statement released on Saturda, said: “The sudden rain in Delhi over the last two days caused some flooding at Mustafabad relief camp, but the government ensured speedy removal of water from the camp and also provided 800 beds. All the basic facilities have been arranged in the camp and people are satisfied.”

‘Spent night outside’

While scores of volunteers, senior government officials and legal aid services swarmed the camp on Saturday, 28-year-old Fatima, sat with her two kids — aged six-month-old and five-year-old — at a distance from the main tents and claimed that she had not been given an accommodation.

“I have spent two nights out in the rain with my two kids and my mother-in-law. Our blankets got completely drenched and it was only later that one of the volunteers came and gave us a new one. Somehow, I wrapped my two kids in it. When I went inside, the other ladies said the tents were already occupied and we could not stay there,” she said, while vowing to never return to her house in Shiv Vihar.

“My husband was brutally beaten by a mob and we were locked in the house for two days. I am only thankful that my kids were saved. I do not want to go back to that place,” she added.