Anurag Thakur appeals to protesting wrestlers to enable ‘unbiased probe’ by Delhi police

May 06, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - New Delhi

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday appealed to wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to “allow the Delhi police to carry out an unbiased investigation”.

“Since their demands have been met and the court has also given its verdict, only an unbiased investigation will reveal the truth,” Mr. Thakur said in Lucknow on the sidelines of a Khelo India event.

The Sports Minister was referring to Thursday’s Supreme Court closing the proceedings on the women wresters’ petition, saying the prayer for an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been answered.

Meanwhile, over 500 farmers and khap leaders from the neighbouring States gathered at Jantar Mantar to support the wrestlers who have been staging a stir for the past 12 days. The supporters, who have come here from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, have decided to start a 24x7 langar here.

“The food will be prepared here. We’re also asking for donations of oil, rice, grains and vegetables,” Gopal Tiwari, a protestor here, said.

Visit by political leaders

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary also visited the protest site on Friday to express solidarity with the wrestlers. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to “shield” the WFI chief, as was evident from Mr. Modi’s refusal to talk to the wrestlers who have been sitting on dharna here.

“PM Modi has insulted the Hanuman bhakt wrestlers only to protect Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom the wrestlers have levelled serious charges of sexual assault, molestation and harassment,” Mr. Kumar said.

“If this is the fate of highly accomplished wrestlers who brought laurels to the country, what would be the plight of others, who have raised similar allegations,” Mr. Kumar said.

Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhry also visited and extended their support to the grapplers.