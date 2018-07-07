Anticipatory bail to Mithun’s son, wife in sexual assault case

A Delhi court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Mahaakshay Chakraborty and Yogita Bali, the son and wife of actor Mithun Chakraborty, in a sexual assault and criminal intimidation case lodged by a Bhojpuri actor.

Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar at the Rohini courts granted bail to them on furnishing personal bond of ₹1 lakh with two sureties of a like amount each by the accused persons.

“I am of the considered opinion that this is a fit case for grant of anticipatory bail. Accordingly, it is ordered that in the event of arrest, both the applicants shall be released on personal bond in the sum of ₹one lakh with two sureties each in the like amount to the satisfaction of investigating officer/SHO concerned,’’ the Judge said.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) at the Rohini courts, Ekta Gauba, had this past Monday asked the Begumpur police in north-west Delhi to lodge an FIR against the mother-son duo on an application of the victim.

The complainant stated that she had met Mr. Mahaakshay in 2015.

‘Spiked drink’

She alleged that the actor called her at his flat for a meeting in May 2015 and established physical relation with her while she was dizzy after having a soft drink offered by him. The victim also said that the drink was spiked with a stupefying substance.

“Keeping in view that the actor has established physical relation with the complainant by administering alcoholic/stupefying substance in the soft drink offered to her, the offence of rape was committed when there was no consent as complainant was given sedative,” the ACMM had said.