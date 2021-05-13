Delhi

Anticipatory bail plea of ‘Khan Chacha’ owner Navneet Kalra dismissed

A Delhi Court on Thursday refused to grant anticipatory bail to businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators, required by COVID-19 patients, from his upscale restaurants including 'Khan Chacha' in the national capital.

“Application is dismissed,” Additional Session Judge Sandeep Garg pronounced the order.

Fearing arrest, the businessman had moved the court earlier this week to seek bail in the case.

During a recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by Kalra and it is suspected that he has left Delhi along with his family.

These concentrators are crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 management.

