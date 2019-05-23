Anticipating violence post-results, national capital put on high alert

The national capital has been put on high alert after a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by senior Delhi Police officials.

Anticipating violence post-results, a meeting was called and senior Delhi Police officers were instructed to alert all units to be on their toes.

No victory marches should pass through sensitive areas, they were told.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Election Cell) Sharat Sinha said all the Delhi Police units have been put on high alert and have been instructed to beef up patrolling in sensitive areas under their jurisdictions.

City sensitised

“Every corner of the city has been sensitised and we are asking people not to fall prey to rumour mongering. In case of any law and order situation, they should immediately contact the police. The city will witness hyper political activities in the evening and to maintain law and order situation, we have deployed enough force all over the city,” said Mr. Sinha.

The victory procession that will be taken out from different counting centres will be heavily guarded by police personnel. Arrangements have been made at party offices and at prominent leaders’ residences to avoid any untoward incident after declaration of results.

“Anticipating high footfall and VIP movement at the BJP headquarters, we have installed around 400 barricades on the Deendayal Marg. AAP headquarters and Delhi Congress office are also located on the same road,” said a police officer.

Traffic diversion

Delhi traffic police have issued advisory for Wednesday as roads outside counting centres will be closed and traffic will be diverted. As it will be a weekday and during peak hours in the evening, commuters could witness inconvenience at several stretches.

“Adequate traffic arrangements have been made for regulation of traffic. General public and motorists are advised to plan their journeys keeping the counting of votes in mind. Motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic policemen posted on roads to avoid inconvenience. We recommend commuters to follow Delhi Police social media for traffic updates,” said a police officer.