Antibody therapy evokes good response: hospital

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday said that monoclonal antibody therapy was successfully used in two patients and one of the patient’s parameters improved within 12 hours and was discharged.

Pooja Khosla, senior consultant, Department of Medicine of the hospital said, “Monoclonal antibody could prove to be a game changer in times to come if used at an appropriate time. It can avoid hospitalisation in high-risk groups and progression to severe disease. It can help escaping or reducing the usage of steroids and immunomodulation which would further reduce the risk of fatal infections like mucormycosis, secondary bacterial and viral infections.”

Dr. Khosla said that a 36-year-old healthcare worker with high-grade fever, cough, and severe weakness was administered the therapy on the sixth day of the disease and the patient’s parameter improved within 12 hours and he was discharged.


