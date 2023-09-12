Anti-Sikh riots: Case against Tytler sent to District Judge 

September 12, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Rouse Avenue court here on Monday sent a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, in which Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is an accused, to the district judge for further proceedings.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand noted that Tytler was accused of murder (punishable under Sections 302 of IPC), an offence “exclusively triable” by “courts of sessions”. The offence entails a maximum punishment of death penalty in the rarest of rare cases.

The chargesheet in the Pul Bangash killings case was filed in May this year, almost 39 years after the incident. Tytler was given a clean chit in the case earlier but it was reopened following a court order in 2015.

