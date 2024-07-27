Anti-ragging measures announced by Delhi University ahead of new academic session

Conducting awareness programmes, setting up control rooms, and deploying police personnel in plain clothes outside colleges and hostels are among the 11 anti-ragging initiatives announced by Delhi University days before the commencement of the new academic session.

A DU official said, based on the directions of the University Grants Commission, the university will observe Anti-Ragging Day on August 12, followed by Anti-Ragging Week from August 12 to 18.

A note shared by the university stated that a proctorial board meeting was held on Thursday to ensure smooth induction of students during the new session.

It read, “A number of important decisions were taken in the meeting to ensure the maintenance of discipline and prevention of ragging in the university and college campuses.”

It stated that the university will set up two joint control rooms, one each in the North and South Campus, from August 1.

Colleges and hostels have been asked to form anti-ragging committees and vigilance squads with the help of the National Cadet Corps volunteers.

The note added that police pickets are being placed outside colleges and special assistance is being provided to women’s colleges. Anti-ragging posters and rules will be displayed in colleges and hostels prominently.

Zero tolerance

“Any acts of indiscipline and ragging will be dealt with strictly under the university’s statutes and ordinances,” the note said.

“Students desirous of [seeking] paying guest accommodations must ensure that their PG is duly verified by the police,” it added.

The new session is set to begin on August 1 for the second- and third-year students, while the first-year session will begin after the CUET results are declared and the admission process is completed.