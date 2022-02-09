Anti-nationals prevented from escaping country: Delhi police

225 passports of different countries recovered

With the arrest of six persons, Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Monday claimed to have prevented “anti-national elements” from escaping the country after committing crimes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar and Lakhwinder Singh, both residents of Punjab, and Rajveer Singh, Anil Paul, Dushyant, and Rajkumar — all residents of Delhi.

The police said for the past few months, a Special Cell team was working on identifying sleeper cells and operatives who had indulged in “anti-national activities” and had connections with various proscribed Sikh terror outfits.

Mr. Yadav said fake VISA stickers of different countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, Spain, France, the Netherland and total 225 passports of different countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh were recovered from them. The police also recovered holograms used on VISA stickers of different countries, rubber stamps of embassies of different countries, stamp making machines and some other documents from possession of the accused persons.

The police officers said that for the past few months, a Special Cell team was working on identifying sleeper cells and operatives who had indulged in “anti-national activities” and had connections with various proscribed Sikh terror outfits.

“In this process, a few days back, an information was received that an active racket is operating from Delhi who is indulged in the preparation, procurement and arrangement of fake Visa on Passports and further facilitation of the same to their contacts. It was also learnt that these fake documents can be used by anti-national elements for escaping after committing anti-National activities in India,” Mr. Yadav said.

Police officers said that an input was received on February 6 regarding Sanjeev Kumar meeting his associates in Janakpuri after which a trap was laid and the accused was arrested, adding that on his instance, five others were arrested subsequently.

Delhi police officers said that Sanjeev used to hunt gullible VISA seekers by assuring them of providing VISA documents for any country. He used to apply for VISA at VFS Global Pvt. Ltd at Shivaji Stadium and deposit his clients passport along with the VISA application form at this center, police officers said.

“He used to give his office address in VISA application form so that the rejected forms along with the clients passport gets couriered to their office. They would then use these documents for making fake VISA with the help of their associates Anil Paul and Dushyant, both of whom were running the fake VISA printing office in Laxmi Nagar,” Mr. Yadav added.