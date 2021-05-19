Anti-Modi posters: AAP leader joins investigation

Aam Aadmi Party Sitapuri Councillor Praveen Kumar has joined the investigation into posters that were pasted across the city critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The development comes days after Delhi Police arrested 25 people for allegedly pasting them on walls during the lockdown.

“While patrolling and enforcing the lockdown, the police noticed walls in several areas defaced by posters. On questioning, the accused said AAP president of ward 47, Arvind Gautam was behind it in Mangolpuri. He is absconding,” the police tweeted.

The police alleged that AAP leaders were involved in pasting the posters in other parts of the Capital as well.

The police have registered 25 FIRs and arrested as many people for allegedly pasting the posters, reading “Modiji humare bachhon ki vaccine videsh kyun bhej diya [PM why did you send vaccines meant for our children to foreign countries]”, in several parts of the city.

The FIRs were registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections, including Section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.