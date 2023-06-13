ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-encroachment drives by DMRC at two metro stations

June 13, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

DMRC’s anti-encroachment drive on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) conducted anti-encroachment drives at Lal Quila and Chandni Chowk metro stations on Monday. These drives, aimed at clearing the entry and exit points of the metro stations, will continue till Saturday, a Delhi Metro official said. “The DMRC had undertaken a special drive at 11 metro stations last month to clear the pedestrian pathways from encroachers, e-rickshaws, autorickshaws etc.,” the official said. The Delhi Metro is carrying out the anti-encroachment drives in coordination with other agencies, including the DDA, MCD, NDMC and the Delhi police to ensure hassle-free access to metro commuters. 

