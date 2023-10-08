Anti-dust drive launched two days before schedule

October 08, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Delhi government launched a month-long anti-dust campaign on Saturday, two days ahead of its schedule.

A total of 82 road sweeping machines, 530 water sprinklers, and 258 anti-smog guns have been deployed across the city as part of the campaign.

The development comes a day after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the “poor category”, prompting the enforcement of Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region.

As of 7 p.m. on Saturday, the air quality remained “poor” at 214. A reading between zero and 50 on the AQI is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Earlier in the day, Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a surprise inspection in Wazirpur, identified by the government as one of the city’s pollution hotspots. He said three major factors were causing pollution in the area — illegal parking, traffic congestion and construction work.

Dust mitigation

The Minister asked officials from the departments concerned to ensure that all construction sites in the city adhere to the dust control measures.

Private construction and demolition projects of 500 sqm or more need to be equipped with dust control equipment and be registered on the Delhi government’s portal for remote monitoring of dust mitigation measures.

Action at hotspots

“The officials concerned have been instructed to ensure that water is sprayed on roads in mornings and evenings in the areas identified as pollution hotspots,” Mr. Rai said.

He added that 591 teams from 13 departments have been deployed throughout the city to monitor the implementation of the anti-dust campaign.

Mr. Rai also said the enforcement of the recently launched action plan to deal with air pollution hotspots is being monitored through the control centre set up by the government.

Winter action plan

According to the Delhi government’s winter action plan, specific measures have been designed for each of the 13 pollution hotspots based on real-time air quality data collected from 40 air quality monitoring stations in the national capital.

The Committee for Air Quality Management, a statutory body responsible for proactively implementing GRAP, said various agencies, such as the Delhi Pollution Control Board, have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the pollution control measures.

The measures include sprinkling water on roads, using anti-smog guns and ensuring proper disposal of construction and demolition waste. It imposes a ban on the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries in the city.

