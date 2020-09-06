Anti-dengue campaign starts today

After the first week, docs will share dos and don'ts to help prevent dengue

The Delhi government will relaunch the “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute” anti-dengue campaign from Sunday. The 10-week mass awareness campaign is aimed at reducing the cases of dengue and chikungunya here.

The campaign will continue every Sunday and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will kickstart it at 10 a.m. by inspecting his own residence for stagnant clean water, which can lead to the breeding of mosquitoes.

Last year, the government had said that the campaign had garnered the support of many celebrities as well as officials of the government and other autonomous bodies.

Under the initiative, the citizens must inspect their homes for any possible sources of stagnant clean water.

Mr. Kejriwal had appealed to the Ministers, MLAs, and the citizens to begin the mega-campaign from their own homes and spend 10 minutes every Sunday to make sure there is no stagnant water in their homes.