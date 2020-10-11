Anti-dengue campaign by Delhi govt. enters sixth week

The Delhi government’s anti-dengue campaign, ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’, will enter its sixth week on Sunday and this week seeks to encourage families to come together to defeat dengue by inspecting their houses every Sunday for 10 minutes for stagnant clean water and draining it.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal will encourage people in Delhi to participate in the campaign. He has also said that through the collective efforts of all the Delhiites we will stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and all of Delhi from dengue,” he added.

Last week, Mr. Kejriwal had tweeted, “Delhi’s campaign against dengue continues. Today, on the fifth Sunday of the campaign, I replaced the water at home and eliminated the possibility of breeding of dengue mosquitoes. I urge everyone to be a part of this campaign every Sunday. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar. [sic]”