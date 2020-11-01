Delhi

Anti-dengue campaign a success, no deaths: govt.

The government on Sunday said the 10-week anti-dengue campaign launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a success as no one died of the disease here this year.

Mr. Kejriwal tweeted: “Today is the 9th Sunday of the ongoing campaign against dengue. I changed the water that had accumulated in my house. The cases of dengue have reduced even more and no dengue-related death has taken place in Delhi this year. Delhi has again defeated dengue.” He has been asking Delhiites to spent 10 minutes every Sunday to change the clean stagnant water collected at home/shops/offices/surroundings as a dengue mosquito thrives in clean stagnant water.

