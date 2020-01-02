Delhi

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act agitation continues in Delhi

Lead role: Actor Swara Bhaskar addressing protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday.

Lead role: Actor Swara Bhaskar addressing protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday.  

Actors Swara Bhaskar, Zeeshan Ayyub join protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia

Amid the New Year celebrations, protests against the amended citizenship law continued in various parts of Delhi such as Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia and the India Gate where agitators sang legendary poet Faiz Ahamed Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge and pledged to “defend the Constitution”.

At Jamia, which has become the centre of protests in Delhi, scores of students and civil society members carrying the national flag and banners squatted on one lane of the road outside the university.

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar and her co-star from Raanjhanaa Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attended a public meeting on the new legislation outside the university and lauded protesters’ efforts in continuing the agitation.

“We have woken up late but now we have woken up. You have woken up the entire country. We are here to thank you,” Ms. Bhaskar said and termed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act a “targeted” law.

While Mr. Ayyub raised slogans such as Hum EK Hain and Inquilab Zindabad, Ms. Bhaskar recited lyricist Varun Grover’s poem against the citizenship law which has the punchline hum kaagaz nahi dikhayenge (We won’t show documents). A candlelight march was organised by the alumni association.

