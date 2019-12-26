Delhi

Anti-CAA protests: Youth Congress sends Preamble to PM, Ministers

more-in

The Congress is holding a protest march on December 28, while Rahul Gandhi is going to lead a march in Assam where the party is up against the CAA

Amid growing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Indian Youth Congress has sent the Preamble of the Constitution by courier to the leaders of the BJP throughout the country.

The Youth Congress sent the Preamble to all Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

While dispatching the document from the Youth Congress office, its president B.V. Srinivas stated that “on one hand BJP and its leaders proclaim themselves as the protectors of the Constitution, but on the other, all their policies and actions are aimed at destroying even the basic fabric of the Constitution.”

The Congress is holding a protest march on December 28, while Rahul Gandhi is going to lead a march in Assam where the party is up against the CAA.

The party has instructed all its State presidents to organise a flag march and tell people about the “divisive” CAA.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
constitution
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 5:58:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/anti-caa-protests-youth-congress-sends-preamble-to-pm-ministers/article30402851.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY