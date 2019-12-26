Anti-CAA protests: Two more succumb to injuries at Delhi hospitals

A day after a 20-year-old succumbed to injuries at a Safdarjung hospital, two more people who sustained gunshot injuries during protests in Firozabad died on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Haroon (30), who was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Center, and Mohammed Shafeeq (40), who was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital.

The families said that both of them died around 1:30 am on Thursday. The post-mortem will be conducted at the two hospitals respectively, after which the bodies will be handed to the families.

Haroon was brought to AIIMS from an Agra hospital on Wednesday while Shafeeq was brought here on Monday. Shafeeq's family said that a police official shot him when he was returning from work.

Late on Tuesday, a 20-year-old identified as Mukeem succumbed to his injuries at Safdarjung Hospital.

On December 20, scores of people staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Firozabad, during which several people sustained injuries.