Anti-CAA protests | Sharjeel Imam chargesheeted for giving seditious speech, says police

Delhi Police, on Saturday, said that a supplementary charge sheet has been filed against Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam for giving seditious speech and abetting riots at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer M.S. Randhawa said in an FIR registered in New Friends Colony that “Sharjeel Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots, due to his seditious speech delivered on December 13 last year.”

“During investigation, on the basis of evidences collected, sections 124 A IPC and 153 A IPC ( Sedition and promoting enemity between classes) were invoked in the case. In this case, first charge sheet was filed against the rioters. A Supplementary charge sheet in continuation of the earlier charge sheet has now been filed in Saket Court,” he said.

On December 15, violence broke out inside and outside Jamia Millia Islamia University following anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in which many, including students and cops, sustained injuries.