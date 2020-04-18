Delhi

Anti-CAA protests | Sharjeel Imam chargesheeted for giving seditious speech, says police

Former JNU student and anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, accused of allegedly making inflammatory statements, is taken to court from the crime branch, at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi on January 29, 2020.

Former JNU student and anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, accused of allegedly making inflammatory statements, is taken to court from the crime branch, at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi on January 29, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Sharjeel Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots, according to an FIR filed.

Delhi Police, on Saturday, said that a supplementary charge sheet has been filed against Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam for giving seditious speech and abetting riots at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer M.S. Randhawa said in an FIR registered in New Friends Colony that “Sharjeel Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots, due to his seditious speech delivered on December 13 last year.”

Watch | Who is Sharjeel Imam and why is he charged with sedition?
 

“During investigation, on the basis of evidences collected, sections 124 A IPC and 153 A IPC ( Sedition and promoting enemity between classes) were invoked in the case. In this case, first charge sheet was filed against the rioters. A Supplementary charge sheet in continuation of the earlier charge sheet has now been filed in Saket Court,” he said.

On December 15, violence broke out inside and outside Jamia Millia Islamia University following anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in which many, including students and cops, sustained injuries.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Citizenship Amendment Act
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2020 1:18:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/anti-caa-protests-sharjeel-imam-chargesheeted-for-giving-seditious-speech-says-police/article31373503.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY