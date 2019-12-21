Anti-CAA protests: Police detains minors in Delhi’s Daryaganj police station

Parents gathered outside the Daryaganj police station on Friday in search of their children who went missing after violence broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Kirat Randhawa, a lawyer, said that a few of the parents had gotten word that the police had detained minors. “Police is no cooperating and nor they are allowing me inside. They have provided the list of 32 adults but when asked about minors, police said they will hand over them to their parents,” said Ms Randhawa.

Delhi Police spokesperson M.S. Randhawa confirmed that some minors were held during the protest, “They will be released after a medical exam,” he said.