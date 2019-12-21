Anti-CAA protests: Police detains minors in Delhi’s Daryaganj police station

Parents gathered outside the Daryaganj police station on Friday in search of their children who went missing after violence broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Kirat Randhawa, a lawyer, said that a few of the parents had gotten word that the police had detained minors. “Police is no cooperating and nor they are allowing me inside. They have provided the list of 32 adults but when asked about minors, police said they will hand over them to their parents,” said Ms Randhawa.
Delhi Police spokesperson M.S. Randhawa confirmed that some minors were held during the protest, “They will be released after a medical exam,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.