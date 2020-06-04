Anti-CAA protests go online

NEW DELHI

Students across India post photos of stirs on social media

Members of over 190 student organisations as well as activists and individuals from across the country held protests on Wednesday to highlight the “repression of anti-CAA activists and democratic voices of dissent”, and uploaded photos of their stir on social media.

Protesters were asked to gather in small groups in their locality while maintaining social distance to register their protest, and then post images on social media with the hashtag #SabYaadRakhaJaega and #FreeAntiCAAProtesters, to present a unified voice at a time when physical protests are banned.

Police and paramilitary forces were deployed at the Delhi University Arts Faculty to ensure that nobody gathered to protest. Delhi Police alerted all district DCPs to be vigilant and stop any protest in their area. The intelligence unit of Delhi Police has also been instructed to gather information about any protests to be organised. “Police deployment was increased at DU campus and South East district after a call of protest was made. It was a peaceful day,” said a police officer.

The protesters condemned the arrest of Jamia students Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider, Asif Iqbal Tanha; JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita along with activists Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, Sharjeel Imam, Shifa Ur-Rahman and other Muslim youth.

More arrests

“Many activists have been booked under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as a means of punishing widespread protests against CAA-NRC. It is clear that the spate of arrests are far from over and new names of democratic activists are likely to be added to this already long list,” the organisers of the protest said.

They added that many politicians who were openly advocating violence against peaceful protesters have gotten away scot-free.

They protesters demanded the release of all activists of the anti-CAA movement and arrest of the “real culprits of the Delhi pogrom”.

Demands were also made to scrap the CAA-NRC-NPR along with the UAPA.