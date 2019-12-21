Delhi

Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad taken into police custody

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan protests against the CAA and NRC at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi on Friday.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan protests against the CAA and NRC at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

He had given the Delhi Police a slip to reach the Jama Masjid on Friday

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into police custody from outside the Jama Masjid in the early hours on Saturday morning.

He was inside the mosque in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“We have to make sacrifice so that the legislation is taken back. We do not support violence. We were sitting inside the mosque since Friday morning and our people were not involved in violence,” he said.

Mr. Azad had given the Delhi Police a slip to reach the Jama Masjid on Friday.

