Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad taken into police custody

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was taken into police custody from outside the Jama Masjid in the early hours on Saturday morning.

He was inside the mosque in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“We have to make sacrifice so that the legislation is taken back. We do not support violence. We were sitting inside the mosque since Friday morning and our people were not involved in violence,” he said.

Mr. Azad had given the Delhi Police a slip to reach the Jama Masjid on Friday.